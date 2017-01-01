World Scarred by War, Greed Must Welcome Prince of Peace, Pope Says
The angels' song that heralded the birth of Christ urges men and women to seek peace in a world divided by war, terrorism and greed, Pope Francis said. Read More
Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Visits Brooklyn
Patriarch Ignace Joseph III, patriarch of Antioch, recently visited Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio at the bishop’s Brooklyn residence to discuss the situation in the Middle East. Read More
Glad Tidings in Rosedale
Nearly 200 parishioners attended a Christmas pageant and concert at St. Clare’s Church in Rosedale. Read More
The Year in Quotes
As an extension of The Tablet’s annual year-end issue highlighting the outgoing year’s major events, this week’s Tablet TALK features the Year in Quotes 2016. Read More
Bensonhurst Cluster Celebrates Christmas with Homeless Neighbors
Trinity Rescue and the Bensonhurst Cluster Homeless Outreach Program conducted a Christmas party for the homeless at St. Dominic’s Church. Read More
Introducing The Tablet’s HS All-Star Gridiron Team
Players were selected from the five high schools that field gridiron teams in Brooklyn and Queens. Read More
Germany’s Christmas Angel Spreads Joy Through Service
She is Nuremberg’s embodiment of a female angel, the “Christkind” – or Christ child angel – and she brings Christmas joy as she promotes charitable causes. Read More
Legal to Celebrate Christmas
The annual blessing of the Christmas creche outside Kings County Supreme Court in Downtown Brooklyn took place Dec. 8. Read More