National News Federal Judge Blocks HHS Transgender Regulation A federal judge in Texas Dec. 31 blocked a regulation by the Department of Health and Human Services requiring Catholic hospitals and health care providers to perform or provide gender transition services. Read More

Tablet TALK A Long Island City Christmas This week's Tablet TALK announces the building up of a Bath Beach church, highlights a Whitestone parish's Christmas album and salutes a school that brought Christmas smiles to pediatric cancer patients. Read More