Catholic Schools Week 2017
For Catholic Schools Week 2017, The Tablet presents this special section for current and prospective Catholic school parents on the Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens. Read More
US Church Leaders Blast Trump’s Immigration Action
President Trump’s executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists into the U.S. brought an outcry from Catholic leaders, who used phrases such as “devastating” and “chaotic” to describe the action that left already-approved refugees stranded at U.S. airports. Read More
New Leadership Team At House of Formation
Cardinal Timothy Dolan joined Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio Jan. 30 for the installation of the new rector and vice-rector of Cathedral Seminary House of Formation, Douglaston. Read More
From Inspiration to Action: A Reflection on the March for Life
The March for Life means more than just people gathering against abortion. It means protecting all life from conception until natural death. Marching for all forms of life means standing up for every religion, race or gender. Read More
St. Agatha’s School to Close After This Academic Year
St. Agatha School, located at 736 40th St., Sunset Park, will close after the conclusion of the 2016-2017 school year. Read More
Men’s, Women’s Conferences Set
Registration is open for the Diocesan Men’s Conference “Being Missionary Disciples” on Saturday, Feb. 11, and the Diocesan's Women's Conference on Saturday, March 4. Both events will take place at the Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston. Read More
St. Edmund’s Inducts New Hall of Famers
The St. Edmund Prep H.S., Sheepshead Bay, community gathered Jan. 26 at El Caribe Country Club Caterers in Mill Basin to induct the Class of 2017 of its Athletic Hall of Fame. Read More