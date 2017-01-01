Obituaries Former Nursing Sisters Head Was Pioneer in Ministry Sister Bernadette S. Downes, C.I.J., former president of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus, also known as the Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, and former director of Disabled Persons for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Brooklyn, died peacefully Jan. 8, following a long illness. Read More

Diocesan News Buses to March for Life The Diocese’s School of Evangelization is sponsoring free buses from Brooklyn and Queens to the March for Life in Washington D.C., on Friday, Jan. 27. Individual parishes are also sponsoring buses. Read More