Cardinal Dolan to Participate in Inauguration
New York’s Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Read More
Pope: Do a Good Deed Daily in 2017
Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good each day, Pope Francis said. Read More
Number of Catholics In Congress Now Totals 168
The religious makeup of the 115th Congress is significantly Christian – 91 percent – with Catholics comprising one-third of the House of Representatives and about a quarter of the Senate. Read More
New Support Group For Male Survivors of Clergy Sex Abuse
The Diocese of Brooklyn’s Office for Victims’ Assistance is beginning a support group for men who were sexually abused by a member of the clergy. Read More
Federal Judge Blocks HHS Transgender Regulation
A federal judge in Texas Dec. 31 blocked a regulation by the Department of Health and Human Services requiring Catholic hospitals and health care providers to perform or provide gender transition services. Read More
NYC Encounter to Blend Talks, Music, Spirituality
Members of the Catholic lay ecclesial movement Communion and Liberation are gearing up for their annual gathering in New York City, a three-day event featuring lectures, music and socializing. Read More
A Long Island City Christmas
This week's Tablet TALK announces the building up of a Bath Beach church, highlights a Whitestone parish's Christmas album and salutes a school that brought Christmas smiles to pediatric cancer patients. Read More
Introducing The Tablet’s HS All-Star Gridiron Team
Players were selected from the five high schools that field gridiron teams in Brooklyn and Queens. Read More