International News Pope: Reckless to Prejudge Trump As President Donald Trump was being sworn in, Pope Francis told an interviewer it would be “reckless” to pass judgment on the new president before he had a chance to do anything. Read More

Diocesan News Brooklyn Church Sign Vandalized Brazen vandals attacked the exterior of Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church located at 108 Carroll St. in Carroll Gardens last Sunday morning, Jan. 22, while parishioners were inside celebrating Mass. Read More