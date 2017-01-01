Pope: Warm Hearts Heat Homeless
Looking out over St. Peter's Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed for the homeless.
Priest Organizes March for Those Murdered in Chicago
Hundreds of people joined a march organized by a priest in downtown Chicago to remember nearly 800 people who died by gun violence in the city last year.
NYC Encounter to Blend Talks, Music, Spirituality
Members of the Catholic lay ecclesial movement Communion and Liberation are gearing up for their annual gathering in New York City, a three-day event featuring lectures, music and socializing.
Former Nursing Sisters Head Was Pioneer in Ministry
Sister Bernadette S. Downes, C.I.J., former president of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus, also known as the Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, and former director of Disabled Persons for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Brooklyn, died peacefully Jan. 8, following a long illness.
Co-Cathedral to Host Unity Concert Honoring Dr. King
The Foundation for the Revival of Classical Culture and the Schiller Institute will conduct a "Unity Concert" entitled "Strength to Love" to commemorate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral, Prospect Heights.
Buses to March for Life
The Diocese's School of Evangelization is sponsoring free buses from Brooklyn and Queens to the March for Life in Washington D.C., on Friday, Jan. 27. Individual parishes are also sponsoring buses.
Federal Judge Blocks HHS Transgender Regulation
A federal judge in Texas Dec. 31 blocked a regulation by the Department of Health and Human Services requiring Catholic hospitals and health care providers to perform or provide gender transition services.
Timothy Houlihan Named Interim President at St. Francis College
The St. Francis College Board of Trustees has named Dr. Timothy J. Houlihan as interim president of St. Francis College, Brooklyn Heights.