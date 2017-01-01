Catholic Schools Week 2017
For Catholic Schools Week 2017, The Tablet presents this special section for current and prospective Catholic school parents on the Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens. Read More
Pope: Reckless to Prejudge Trump
As President Donald Trump was being sworn in, Pope Francis told an interviewer it would be “reckless” to pass judgment on the new president before he had a chance to do anything. Read More
Trump Says God Will Protect United States
President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead. Read More
Rockville Centre Seminarians Get Up-Close Look at Trump
Three seminarians from the Diocese of Rockville Centre, L.I., attended the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump Jan. 20, thanks to help from their representative in Congress. Read More
Brooklyn Church Sign Vandalized
Brazen vandals attacked the exterior of Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church located at 108 Carroll St. in Carroll Gardens last Sunday morning, Jan. 22, while parishioners were inside celebrating Mass. Read More
Trump Axes Funds for Abortion
President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order Jan. 23 reinstating the “Mexico City Policy,” which bans all foreign nongovernmental organizations receiving U.S. funds from performing or promoting abortion as a method of family planning in other countries. Read More
Diocesan Men’s Conference
Registration is open for the second annual Diocesan Men’s Conference, “Being Missionary Disciples,” set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston. Read More
St. Joe’s Dream of Home Field Becomes a Reality
The St. Joseph’s College Brooklyn baseball and softball teams will call the American Legion fields in Canarsie home for the 2017 season. Read More