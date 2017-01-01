National News Seeking Common Ground with Trump As the country gets ready for the incoming Trump administration, Catholics believe it's important to find a way to work for the common good. Read More

International News Pope Baptizes Babies from Earthquake Region In a gesture of closeness to those who lost loved ones and homes following several devastating earthquakes, Pope Francis baptized 13 babies from central Italy in a private ceremony.

Obituaries Former Nursing Sisters Head Was Pioneer in Ministry Sister Bernadette S. Downes, C.I.J., former president of the Congregation of the Infant Jesus, also known as the Nursing Sisters of the Sick Poor, and former director of Disabled Persons for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Brooklyn, died peacefully Jan. 8, following a long illness.

Diocesan News Buses to March for Life The Diocese's School of Evangelization is sponsoring free buses from Brooklyn and Queens to the March for Life in Washington D.C., on Friday, Jan. 27. Individual parishes are also sponsoring buses.