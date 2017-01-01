Diocesan News

Men’s, Women’s Conferences Set

Registration is open for the Diocesan Men’s Conference “Being Missionary Disciples” on Saturday, Feb. 11, and the Diocesan's Women's Conference on Saturday, March 4. Both events will take place at the Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston. Read More

